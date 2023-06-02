15-year-old girl gang-raped in Bihar’s Vaishali; 4 held

A 15-year-old girl was abducted, gang-raped and abandoned at an isolated place by five persons in Bihar’s Vaishali district on the intervene night of Thursday and Friday, police said.

The girl was immediately rushed to a hospital in an unconscious condition. (Representative Image)

Vaishali superintendent of police (SP) Ravi Ranjan Kumar told HT that four of the accused persons have been arrested and they are in the age group of 18 and 19.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged against the five people based on a statement of the girl’s grandmother. She said that the incident happened when the girl had gone to attend nature’s call.

“One of the accused forced the girl to drink insecticide and snatched her cell phone. The accused threatened her with grievous consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone. She somehow reached her house and narrated the ordeal to her grandmother before falling unconscious,” said the grandmother in her complaint.

The girl was immediately rushed to a hospital in unconscious condition and the doctor there referred her to Hajipur sadar hospital.

The SP said that one of the arrested accused is said to be a friend of the girl. “A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team reached the spot and collected evidence. Raids are on to nab the fifth accused,” he added.

