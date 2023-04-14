15-yr-old girl missing from Bihar village found dead

PATNA: A 15-year-old girl missing from a village in Sitamarhi district was found hanging from a tree about a kilometre away in a Nepal village on Wednesday, provoking her relatives and other villagers to block a road to demand justice for the teenager.

Kanhauli station house officer Ramniwas Kumar said the girl’s family suspects that she has been murdered and filed a complaint in this connection. “We forwarded the complaint to our counterparts (in Nepal) who will carry out a detailed investigation taking all aspects into account,” Kumar said, adding that investigators have not yet concluded if the girl was killed or she died by suicide.

The girl had gone missing on Wednesday and was found a few hours later, hanging from a tree about a kilometre away between Bhadsar and Simra villages in the Sarlahi district of Nepal.

Her family members alleged that she was murdered and her body hung from a tree.

Her body was handed over to the family after the autopsy. On Friday, angry locals blocked a main road with her body to demand the arrest of the accused.

