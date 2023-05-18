Minor killed in celebratory firing in Bihar’s Samastipur: Police

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a celebratory firing at a wedding in Bihar’s Samastipur, police said on Thursday.

Police said that the incident took place on Wednesday at Chaita Pashchimi village.

According to Dharmendra Kumar, an eyewitness, the incident took place soon after the jaimaal (garlanding) ceremony.

“The deceased was a friend of my brother’s son. As soon as the bride touched the feet of the bridegroom soon after the jaimaal ceremony, a person shot at him and fled,” Dharmendra said. However, according to a police officer, the victim was killed in celebratory firing, adding that an investigation into the incident has been launched.

Police have identified the victim as Aman Kumar, a native of Bishnupur Bathua village. .

The body of the deceased victim has been to Samastipur Sadar Hospital for post-mortem, said the officer.

Angarghat station house officer was not available for comments. Samastipur superintendent of police Vinay Tiwary also didn’t respond to repeated calls.

