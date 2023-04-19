19 districts reel under heatwave, Patna school hours revised again

PATNA: As many as 19 districts reeled under heatwave conditions with the mercury remaining above 40°C, said the officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Wednesday.

School students brave the heat in Patna on Wednesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

As per the daily weather bulletin, a severe heatwave was declared in East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Begusarai, Khagaria, and Banka. Heatwave conditions prevailed in Patna, Bhagalpur, West Chaparan, Sheikhpura, Jamui, Vaishali.

Patna’s maximum temperature stood at 43.5°C, Gaya 43.2°C, Sheikhpura 43.6°C, Siwan 43°C, Bhagalpur 42.2°C and Aurangabad 42.4°C.

Residents are unlikely to get relief from harsh summer for the next three days owing to prevailing meteorological conditions, said weathermen.

Neha Kumari, an official at Patna Meteorological Centre, said, “Westerly and north-westerly winds are prevailing over the state 5.8km above mean sea level. No large change in temperature is expected for the next three days. A gradual fall in maximum temperature by two to four degrees is expected afterwards. Light to moderate is expected in parts of north Bihar on April 22.”

The MeT department issued an orange colour warning for severe heat wave conditions in Khagaria and Sheikhpura and while a yellow-colour warning for southern parts of the state on Thursday.

Patna school timings revised again

Taking note of severe heatwave conditions prevailing in the capital city, Patna District Magistrate Chandra Shekhar Singh on Tuesday ordered for change in school timing which came into effect on Wednesday.

“As heatwave condition and high temperature is prevalent the district, health, and life of children are at risk. Hence, school authorities have been ordered to carry out academic activities till 10.45 am”, he said.

Prior to this, all government and private schools in Patna were functional till 11:45 am from April 14.

