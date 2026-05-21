2 boys fall for mobile game bluff, kill friend for money after failed extortion bid

Two boys have been charged for allegedly kidnapping and later murdering their 17-year-old friend after the latter’s family failed to pay ransom in Kankhudia village of Palasi police station area of Araria district, police said on Thursday.

Police said that the amount in the game’s wallet was just a deception to keep players engaged. (File photo)

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Superintendent of police (SP) Jitendra Kumar said that Vishal Kumar Mahatoa, a student of Class 10 at a local government school, was to take the board exam this year. He was friends with both accused, also his classmates, for the past five years.

“For the past few months, they spent much time together playing an online game called ‘Qtex’ on Vishal’s mobile phone. An amount of 4 crore reflected in Vishal’s game wallet. Thinking that these points were money, the two boys started pressuring Vishal for money,” said an officer.

“When Vishal did not give money, the two minors allegedly kidnapped him on Monday and demanded ₹2 lakh from his father for Vishal’s release. Failing to receive the amount, the duo allegedly slit his throat with a sharp weapon and dumped the body,” the officer added.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on a complaint filed by Vishal’s family, an FIR was registered the next day against unidentified persons under sections 137(2) (kidnapping) and 140(1) (kidnapping with the intention of murder) of the BNS Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on a complaint filed by Vishal’s family, an FIR was registered the next day against unidentified persons under sections 137(2) (kidnapping) and 140(1) (kidnapping with the intention of murder) of the BNS Act. {{/usCountry}}

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“In view of seriousness, a special team led by the SDPO was formed. The police started an investigation to rescue Vishal with the help of technical evidence. They found CCTV footage in which Vishal was seen going somewhere with the two minors on a bike,” the SP said.

When interrogated about Vishal’s whereabouts, the two minors allegedly confessed to the crime. “We told Vishal’s father to deliver the money at a designated place. When the family did not give the money, we planned to kill him,” one of them allegedly told police.

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Police said that the body was recovered from some bushes in Chandipur-Dhararni locality late Wednesday while the murder weapon was found in a water-filled pit about 50 metres away. Police seized the two-wheeler used in the crime along with Vishal’s mobile phone.

“Investigation revealed that Vishal was locked in a room, with his hands and feet tied and mouth stuffed with a cloth. Later, they slit his throat and dumped the body in the bushes. After the crime, the duo headed home,” Kumar said.

The minors were sent to a juvenile home on Thursday. “If the involvement of any large fraud network or gang comes to light, action will also be taken against it,” he added. The SP further said that the amount in the game’s wallet was just a deception to keep players engaged.