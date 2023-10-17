2 dead, 2 hospitalised in suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar’s Darbhanga

Two persons died while two others have been hospitalised in critical condition in a suspected hooch tragedy in Darbhanga district of Bihar, people familiar with the incident said on Tuesday.

Police said they are investigating the matter. (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Five people had allegedly consumed country made liquor on Sunday in Maksudpur village within the jurisdiction of Hayaghat police station. The deceased were identified as Santosh Das (35) and Bhukhal Sahani (40).

Hayaghat primary health centre (PHC) in-charge Dr Lalit Kumar Lal said that one of the patients had been brought there and after first aid, he was referred to DMCH. Prima facie, it appeared to be a case of drinking spurious liquor, he said.

Parwati Devi, daughter of Laltun Sahni (55), who was undergoing treatment in the emergency ward of Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), told media persons that her father’s condition was very critical and added that the deceased included her uncle and another villager. She said that they had consumed spurious liquor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another patient Arjun Das (35) was said to be undergoing treatment at a private clinic in Samastipur.

Darbhanga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Awakash Kumar confirmed that the police received reports of people falling ill and dying in Maksudpur village. However, on consumption of spurious liquor, he said, “Right now, it is difficult to either confirm or deny. The police are treating this case as a prima facie matter, and further information will be shared once the investigation yields additional facts.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!