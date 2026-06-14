Patiala, Two people, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly carrying out illegal prenatal sex determination tests here, officials said on Sunday.

2 held for illegal prenatal sex determination in Punjab's Patiala

The action followed a complaint by Dr Lavkesh Kumar, Senior Medical Officer-in-Charge of the Community Health Centre in Model Town.

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A case has been registered under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act and the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act.

The accused have been identified as Jarnail Singh, a resident of New Green Park Colony, and Meena Rani, a resident of Chuora village in Patiala.

Civil Surgeon Dr Kushaldeep Kaur Gill said the action was taken based on specific and credible information regarding illegal prenatal sex determination activities.

Acting under the PCPNDT Act, the health department constituted a special team and conducted a decoy operation, followed by a raid near a sweet shop in the city.

During the operation, officers seized a portable ultrasound machine, an MTP kit, three mobile phones, a car and other incriminating material allegedly linked to the illegal operation.

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{{^usCountry}} The vehicle was being used as a mobile PCPNDT centre to conduct unlawful sex determination tests, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The vehicle was being used as a mobile PCPNDT centre to conduct unlawful sex determination tests, they said. {{/usCountry}}

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The operation was conducted by a team comprising health department officials, including Kumar, District Family Welfare Officer Balkar Singh; CPNDT Coordinator Jaspreet Kaur among others.

Gill said Meena Rani had previously been caught in a similar case in 2024 when she was working as an Auxiliary Nursing Midwife under the National Health Mission . She was later dismissed from service following departmental action.

She said the health department follows a zero-tolerance policy against illegal sex determination and violations of the PCPNDT Act and asserted that strict legal action would be taken against all those found involved in such activities.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.