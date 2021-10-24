2 traders killed, 1.6 cr worth looted in separate incidents in Bihar

Cash and gold jewellery worth over ₹1.60 crore was looted from a jewellery store in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Saturday night, police said

Aditya Jewellers, located on Cinema Road under Vaishali’s Town police station was robbed by motorcycle-borne criminals who barged in with weapons, took the gold and cash kept in a safe and also made good with the digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the shop to cover their tracks and identity

“The robbers asked me to keep quiet else, they will shoot me. Later, they went towards the safe and took gold worth ₹1.5 crore. They also ransacked the entire safe and looted ₹10 lakh in cash as well,” Amrit Kumar, owner of the showroom, said.

After the incident, Vaishali SP Maneesh and police personnel from the Hajipur town reached the spot along with dog and forensic squads.

Police said the three miscreants fled on their motorcycle along with their fourth accomplice, who was waiting outside the shop.

SP Maneesh said the police were scanning CCTV camera footage from the area for some clues.

All shops and business establishments in the area downed shutters on Sunday and local traders marched in protest, blocking the busy road. They shouted slogans against the Vaishali administration and the local police for their alleged failure to check crime.

In another incident, a jewellery shop owner identified as Rajiv Kumar (28) was shot dead during a loot by unidentified assailants at Badgaon village under Ben police station in Nalanda district, late on Saturday night. The incident took place when Rajiv was on the way to his house after closing his shop.

Station house officer (SHO) Dinesh Kumar Singh said the victim received two bullet injuries and succumbed at Pawapuri medical college and hospital.

A case under Section 34(acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention ), 302(murder ) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against unidentified persons.

The third incident occurred at Gaya’s Sherghati police station area where unidentified assailants gunned down a ready made garments shop owner. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Taiyab, 40. The incident took place at Kazi Mohalla road when he was returning home after closing his shop at the Golabazar Road.