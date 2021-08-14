Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / 23 from Bihar Police get President’s medals
patna news

23 from Bihar Police get President’s medals

While two of them have been awarded President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, the rest 21 got Police Medal for Meritorious Service.
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 09:16 PM IST
This is sixth time when no one from Bihar was awarded President’s Police Medal for Gallantry. (HT File)

Twenty-three members of Bihar Police have been conferred police medals on the eve of Independence Day this year in recognition of distinguished and meritorious services, a release from ministry of home affairs said on Friday.

While two of them have been awarded President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS), the rest 21 got Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS).

This is sixth time when no one from Bihar was awarded President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG).

These medals will be handed to the awardees by chief minister Nitish kumar in Patna during police week scheduled in February next year.

PPMDS awardees are inspector Bipin Kumar Singh of Economic Offences Unit and sub-inspector Ramkumar Singh of Patna police.

