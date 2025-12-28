Three active members of armed Naxalite group (CPI Maoist) surrendered before Bihar police during a special programme, organised at RSK college, Khagarpur in Munger district on Sunday. They also handed over two rifles, four SLR rifles, 500 rounds of ammunition and 10 walkies, police said. 3 armed Naxalites surrender before DGP

A reward of ₹3 lakh each was declared on two wanted Naxalites Narayan Koda and Bahadur Koda by the state government while Vinod Koda also surrendered in which several cases were lodged against them. They surrendered before director general of police (DGP) Vinay Kumar.

The DGP said the surrender was a result of continuous operations by Munger police and influenced by the benefit available under the government ‘s surrender and rehabilitation policy and due to public cooperation.

The Naxalites also handed over the weapons, ammunition and other Naxal material in their possession to the police. Narayan Koda and Bahadur Koda were active in the organisation for long. They were involved in several Naxal incidents and serious cases as murder, extortion, robbery and attacks on police were lodged against them. Due to the pressure, all the three Naxalites decided to return to the mainstream, said a police officer.

After surrender, the government and Munger district administration will provide them and their family a reward amount of ₹3 lakh announced by the government, incentive amount ₹2.50 lakh and employment-oriented training allowance of ₹3.60 lakh (per month ₹10,000 for 36 months) and incentive amount for surrendered weapons worth ₹1.11 lakh.