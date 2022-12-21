3 college students killed in fog-related accident in Bihar: Police

A day after two persons were killed in separate road accidents while 21 others injured in different districts in Uttar Pradesh amid low visibility due to dense fog, in a similar incident, three college students were killed in a road accident in Bihar’s Pratapganj on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the police, the college students on a bike were on their way to Madhepura to appear for the examination when they hit a truck they could not see due to dense fog on NH-57 coming from the opposite direction near Duwaniya village in Pratapganj.

While the two died on spot, one died while on its way to the hospital, said police.

The deceased were identified as Md Tauhid Khan, Aman Kumar Thakur and Md Arbaz all residents of Baluwa in Supaul district.

Pratapganj station house officer (SHO) Prabhakar Bharti said, “We rushed to the site soon after hearing about the accident and we took them to Pratapganj primary health centre where the doctor declared two of them brought dead while third one was referred to DMCH, Patna and died on way.”

Their bodies were sent to Supaul Sadar Hospital for postmortem, the SHO said.