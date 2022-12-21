Home / Cities / Lucknow News / 2 killed, 21 injured in fog-induced road accidents in U.P.

2 killed, 21 injured in fog-induced road accidents in U.P.

lucknow news
Updated on Dec 21, 2022 12:53 AM IST

Mohammad Danish, in-charge of the Lucknow Meteorological Centre said dense to very dense fog was likely at a few places over east U.P. and at isolated places over west U.P.

School students brave heavy fog, the first for this winter, as they head towards their school in Prayagraj on Tuesday morning. (HT)
School students brave heavy fog, the first for this winter, as they head towards their school in Prayagraj on Tuesday morning. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Kaushambi and Bulandshar districts and 21 others were injured in different districts in Uttar Pradesh amid low visibility due to dense fog, police said on Tuesday. The meteorological office in Lucknow said dense fog was likely to continue for two more days.

In Bulandshahr, a truck driver was killed and six people were injured in a pile-up involving several vehicles on the Bulandshahr-Aligarh Road in Arnia police station area, police said.

The driver of a mini-truck lost control over the vehicle after one of its tyres burst in the early hours on Tuesday morning. As a result, a roadways bus, a canter and some small vehicles behind the mini-truck collided with each other, additional superintendent of police (rural) Bajrang Bali Chaurasia said.

In Kaushambi, Nitish (25) was travelling with his friend on a motorcycle when their two-wheeler hit a stationary truck near Sayara overbridge on Prayagraj-Kanpur Road around 9 am due to low visibility, police said. Nitish died while his friend was referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj in a critical condition, they said.

Eight people were injured in Sitapur when a van hit a stationary truck due to low visibility, police said, adding four passengers were seriously injured in the accident that occurred near Kalli village under Misrikh police station.

In another accident, six students of a private school were injured when their van collided with a milk tanker on Tuesday near Pinahat town of Agra rural due to fog. The injured students were sent to hospital for treatment.

According to Pinahat police, the accident took place at 7.30 A.M. The driver of the school van was also injured. Villagers from nearby area gathered on Pinahat-Bhadroli Road for relief work and police were informed. A girl student was shifted to Agra for better treatment. All students were reported to be safe.

Mohammad Danish, in-charge of the Lucknow Meteorological Centre said, “Dense to very dense fog is likely at a few places over east UP and at isolated places over west UP.” (With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out