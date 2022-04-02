3 held in Khagaria for duping Vaishno Devi pilgrims with fake chopper tickets

Three people have been arrested from Khagaria by the Jammu police for allegedly duping people by providing fake tickets for helicopter rides from Katra to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop the hill nearby, police said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Those arrested were identified as Santosh Kumar (24), Ashok Sharma (35) and Lakhpati Paswan, all residents of Subha Panchayat.

N H Khan, additional director general of Bihar Police’s Economic Offences Unit (EOU), which helped the Jammu police in the raid, told HT that he got inputs from Jammu police that some cyber criminals were duping pilgrims by providing them fake online tickets for Katra-Sanjichhat-Katra helicopter journey.

The team raided the village of the accused late Friday evening. “After obtaining transit remand, the Jammu police took them for further investigation,” Khan said.

Meanwhile, the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said it has not authorised any private travel agency for helicopter bookings for Katra-Sanjichhat-Katra. The online booking for helicopter service is available only at Shrine Board’s official website and mobile app. “All online services offered by the shrine board are through the official website www.maavaishnodevi.org and MATA VAISHNO DEVI APP,’’ the official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON