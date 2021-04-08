Home / Cities / Patna News / 32 chickens, goats, ducks, rabbits done to death by raiders
Unidentified miscreants attacked a farmhouse located at Baikatpur-Tapasthan falling under Khusrupur police station of rural Patna and killed 12 goats, 32 chicken, eight ducks and six rabbits after taking the night guard hostage, police said on Thursday
According to police, Kashwatola-Baikatpur native Rajesh Sinha alias Raju owned the farmhouse where he had started keeping livestock after he returned from Mumbai with his family during the 2020 lockdown.

Sinha, a landlord who owns 40 bighas of land in rural Patna, had also constructed a pond at the farmhouse for fish cultivation.

On Wednesday night, four masked men barged into the farmhouse, held night guard Sunil Gope hostage at gun point and carried out the slaughter.

On getting information, Sinha reached the farmhouse and found goats, chicken, ducks and rabbits dead.

Veterinary officer Dr Sudhansu Kumar said, “Autopsy found the animals were strangled to death.”

Sinha has lodged a police complaint. Fatuha subdivisional police officer Rajesh Kumar Manjhi said the reason could be either business rivalry or property dispute and an inquiry was underway.

