patna news / 33 juveniles escaped from remand home: Nine still on run
patna news

33 juveniles escaped from remand home: Nine still on run

On Friday evening, 33 juveniles went on the rampage at the remand home. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 09:33 PM IST
By Avinash Kumar, Patna

Nine out of 33 juveniles, who escaped from Aurangabad remand home on Friday, are still on the run, said police.

Aurangabad SP Kantesh Kumar Mishra said that fifteen boys returned on Saturday while four others surrendered before the Kaimur police and five were caught from separate places.

On Friday evening, 33 juveniles went on the rampage at the remand home. They allegedly vandalised the premises, damaged furniture, windowpanes, generator, etc., worth lakhs, tore official papers and attacked the staff after the delay in serving food. An FIR has been lodged against five named persons with the Muffasil police station on the statement of injured jawans.

Aurangabad DM Sourabh Jorwal told HT that a probe panel led by DDC Anshul Kumar comprising four officials, including SDPO and SDM, has been formed. The DM has sought a detailed report on what led to the escape despite the security.

The DM said, “If we found laxity on part of any of the staff members, they will be punished. The incident is serious,” The DM had already removed assistant director Santosh Choudhary from his post over dereliction of duty.

