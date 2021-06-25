4 dead as truck hits bus in Muzaffarpur

Four of a wedding party died and 15 others were injured when a truck collided into a parked bus on National Highway-28 under Panapur police outpost of Muzaffarpur district early on Friday, police said.

Another truck on the highway overturned while trying to avoid collision with the other two vehicles.

The cause of the accident could not be immediately ascertained. However, police suspect that the truck driver fell asleep and lost control over the vehicle.Both the truck driver and clear managed to escape after the accident, police said.

The accident occurred around 4am, when the bus carrying members of a wedding party was returning from Motihari to Gaighat in Muzaffapur, Muzaffarpur SSP Jayant Kant said.

“The bus broke down near an over-bridge and some passengers alighted,” said the SSP, adding that the stranded bus was hit by the speeding truck coming from the same direction.

One Dr Gaurav Verma, who was on his way back from Motihari, informed the administration about the accident. He rushed five of the injured passengers to a hospital, Dr Verma said.

Some passengers were stuck inside the mangled bus and police and locals had a tough time extricating them from the vehicle, the SSP said.

On getting information, chief minister Nitish Kumar and leader of opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav extended their condolences. The state government has also directed Muzaffarpur officials to ensure financial assistance to the families of the deceased and the injured as per rules.