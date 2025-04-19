4 injured in alleged acid attack in Bihar: Police

SAMASTIPUR: Police said they were awaiting confirmation from doctors regarding the exact nature of the chemical used for the attack.

Four people, including a woman, sustained injuries in an alleged acid attack in Bihar’s Samastipur on Friday, police said. The incident is believed to be the result of an old enmity between two families and the assailants fled the scene after the attack, they added.

It took place at around 6 pm on Friday in Bhagwatpur village under Sarairanjan police station limits. The injured have been identified as Suresh Das, his wife Babita Devi, Charitra Das, and Baleshwar Das.

All four were rushed to the Samastipur sadar hospital by local residents and are currently undergoing treatment.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Sanjay Pandey said, “A chemical-based substance was used to attack the woman and other members of the family. There are also reports of physical assault with sticks. We are investigating the matter thoroughly.”

He said police were awaiting confirmation from doctors regarding the exact nature of the chemical used.

He said police have also secured the victims’ clothes from the crime scene for forensic analysis. An FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team has been called to inspect the spot.

The ASP said that the police team had recorded statements from the victims, and the conflict is said to have stemmed from an old rivalry between the families of Suresh Das, son of Charitar Das, and Motilal Rai.

According to the victims’ family, the accused — Chandan, son of Motilal, along with Munna Kumar and Dharmendra — had forcibly entered their home under the influence of alcohol a few years ago and they had been allegedly pressuring the family to withdraw the case. A First Information Report (FIR) was filed at Sarairanjan police station in this regard, and the matter is currently under judicial consideration. However, the accused had been allegedly pressuring the family to withdraw the case.