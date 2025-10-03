4 killed after being hit by Vande Bharat Express in Bihar’s Purnea: Police

At least four people were killed while one got seriously injured on Friday when a high speed Vande Bharat train coming from Jogbani in Araria district, police said. The accident took place at around 5am when they were returning from the Durga Puja fair at Kasba. (PTI file photo)

The train which was on the way to Patliputra station hit five persons near Purnea junction in which three were killed on spot and one died in the hospital. One person is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Purnea. The incident took place in the early hours of Friday.

According to the railway authorities, the accident took place between Kasba - Purnea junction under North Frontier Railways (NF Railways) at around 5am when they were returning from the Durga Puja fair at Kasba. The deceased are said to be labourers engaged in a makhana processing unit in Purnea.

Confirming the incident, station superintendent of Purnea railway junction Munna Kumar said, “They were run over by Vande Bharat near Madarghat early in the morning,” adding three boys died on spot while one died during treatment at the GMCH Purnea.”

The deceased were in the age group of 14 to 15 years. The deceased hailed from Murliganj in Madhepura.

He said that the families of the deceased have been informed and the bodies have been sent to GMCH Purnea for postmortem.