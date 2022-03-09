5 boys sent to juvenile justice board for gang rape of 2 minors in Bihar

Two minor girls were gang-raped by five boys in Bihar’s Sheikhpura district, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been handed over to juvenile justice board (JJB), they added.

The incident took place on Monday evening when the girls were harvesting vegetables in a field, said Jaishankar Mishra, station house officer of Barbigha police station.

“The accused overpowered the girls and raped them. Before leaving, they threatened the girls not to inform about the incident to anybody.”

The two girls are students of class 6 and 7 at a government school, while three of the accused study in class 6, one each in class 7 and 8.

The victims and the accused are from the same village, police said.

During investigation, the boys confessed to having committed the crime after watching porn videos on a smartphone, a police officer said.

A first information report (FIR) has been lodged on the basis of the statement made by the grandmother of one of the girls, police said.

“Since the accused are minors, we handed them over to JJB. They have been booked for rape and under the provisions of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act,” said Sheikhpura superintendent of police Kartikeya K Sharma.

“We will try to ensure the accused get maximum punishment,” added Sharma.

