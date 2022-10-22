Home / Cities / Patna News / 5 cops arrested after cellphones seized from Beur jail inmates

5 cops arrested after cellphones seized from Beur jail inmates

patna news
Published on Oct 22, 2022 09:35 PM IST

Prohibited items were seized from the inmates on Friday evening when they returned to the prison after their production in a city court.

Beur Central Jail in Patna (HT)
By Avinash Kumar, Patna

Five policemen in Bihar have been arrested after prohibited items were seized from the inmates of Patna’s Beur Central Jail on Friday evening when they returned to the prison after their production in a city court, police said on Saturday.

Among the items seized are 19 cellphones, cigarettes and other intoxicants, police said.

A case has been lodged with Beur police station against four inmates and five policemen.

The arrested policemen were identified as assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ram Kishore, constables Hansraj Tiwari, Rajiv Kumar, Bikas Kumar Bharti and havildar Chhavinath Singh. All five were produced before a court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody.

Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manavjit Singh Dhillon said the four jail inmates, who are undergoing trial, were produced before a subdivisional court on Friday. “While returning, they collected illegal items with the connivance of escort party. When they were searched at the main gate of Beur Central jail upon return, the prison staff found objectionable items from their possession. During investigation, police found they collected electronic gadgets and contraband items with the connivance of escort party,” the SSP said.

    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

