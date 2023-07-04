Over 60 children fall sick after wedding feast in Bihar’s Khagaria

At least 60 children in the age group of 6-12 years fell sick on Tuesday morning after eating food at a wedding feast in a village in Bihar’s Khagaria district.

For representational purposes only. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT File Photo)

The condition of six children is said to be critical and a medical team is camping in the village to facilitate their treatment at the community health centre (CHC) in Alouli.

“The children are undergoing treatment and some of them will be referred to district hospital after preliminary aid,” medical officer Dr Manish Kumar said, confirming that it was a case of food poisoning.

Quoting some of the guardians/parents, he said, “The children had consumed chicken and rice at Lahri village under Alouli police station early in the morning around 4 am and soon they developed restlessness and later they complained of nausea and vomiting.”

“A team of doctors and paramedical staff is camping at the affected Lahri village where the wedding feast was organised,” Kumar added.

A middle-aged woman, Mani Devi, who was also at the feast, said “About 100 children had consumed food and most of them complained of nausea and stomach ache, and were soon rushed to CHC Alouli.

The doctors blamed poor hygiene and adulteration as the reason behind the food poisoning incident.

