86 inmates found Covid-19 positive at Bihar jail

At least 86 inmates at Bihar’s Chanave jail were found Covid-19 positive on Monday, officials said and added they have been kept under isolation on the prison premises, which was being sanitised. The jail houses around 2,000 prisoners and around 150 of them were tested.

Officials said jail authorities have formed a special team of doctors to conduct regular health checks.

Amit Kumar, the jail superintendent, said medicines have been provided to the infected inmates and if required, they will be shifted to the nearest Covid Care Centre. “We have sought directives from the prison directorate for shifting the prisoners to other jails,” said Kumar. He added the testing of the remaining inmates will be carried out in a day or two.

Dr Awinash Kumar, who led the team that found Covid-19 symptoms among the inmates, said the infected prisoners have been isolated in a special ward and medical teams have been deputed to treat them. “All precautions for prevention of the spread of the infection are being taken. We have conducted tests on inmates as well as staffers immediately after seeing symptoms. Early testing and treatment are very important, which we are ensuring.”

