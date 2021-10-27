9 convicted for blasts at Modi’s Patna rally in 2013

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here on Wednesday convicted nine people in connection with the serial blasts at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan in 2013 during an election rally of Narendra Modi, who was then the Bhartiya Janata Party’s prime ministerial candidate, which left six dead and 90 others injured.

Special public prosecutor Lalan Kumar Sinha, who represented NIA in the court, said nine of the total 10 accused were convicted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including under 302 (murder), besides sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Explosives Act and the Railways Act.

Sinha said all convicts were members of the banned outfit, Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

The explosive devices at Gandhi Maidan had gone off after a blast in the toilet at platform number 10 of Patna Junction, according to police. Two of the accused, Imtiyaz Ansari (Gandhi Maidan) and Mohammad Tariq Ajam (Patna Junction), were also injured in the incident and revealed the name of other associates. Later, Ajam died during the treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital.

A total of 17 IEDs were found in and around Gandhi Maidan, according to police.

Additional district and sessions judge of the special NIA court, Gurwinder Singh Malhotra, which has held nine people guilty, let off the 10th accused, Fakruddin, for want of evidence.

Those pronounced guilty are: Imtiyaz Ansari, Haider Ali alias Abdullah, Noman Ansari, Umar Siddiqui, Azharuddin Qureshi, Ahmed Hussain, Mohammed Iftekhar Alam, Mohammed Mujibullah Ansari and Feroz Aslam.

The court will pronounce the quantum of sentences on November 1.

Sinha said five of the convicts have already been held guilty in the 2013 Bodh Gaya blasts case. He said he has demanded death sentences for all accused.

In its charge sheet, NIA said that the accused had planned the Patna blasts after they failed to get close to Modi at his previous rallies in New Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, widow of one Ramnarayan Singh from Patna who was among those killed in the blast at Gandhi Maidan, alleged that despite the assurance by the government, she was yet to get either pension or a job as a part of the compensation to kin of the deceased.