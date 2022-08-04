97% of Bihar’s 13k teachers flunk test to be headmasters. Say reduce the cut-off
PATNA: Nearly 97% of the 13,000 teachers who appeared for the first-ever examination conducted for the appointment of headmasters in Bihar government’s senior secondary schools could not score the minimum qualifying marks, according to the results announced by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Thursday evening.
The examination was conducted by BPSC after the Nitish Kumar government decided last year to create a separate cadre of head teachers in primary schools and headmasters in higher secondary schools to be appointed through a competitive examination. Chief minister Nitish Kumar, who also announced the initiative in his Independence Day address in 2021, hoped that this will improve the quality of education and administration in state-run schools.
The examination was expected to find suitable candidates to be appointed against the 6,421 vacant posts of headmasters.
But the BPSC said only 421 teachers attained the prescribed minimum eligibility marks that a candidate had to score. The minimum score to get into the merit list for teachers from the general category and economically backward upper classes was 40%, while it was 36.5% for backward classes, 34% for extremely backward classes and 32% for SC/ST, women and physically challenged.
The largest number of teachers, 140, who cleared the test, were from the other backward classes.
This means 6,000 posts of headmasters will stay vacant.
One education department official said the result was a reflection of the calibre of the teachers in the state’s schools.
Only 2.8% of candidates cleared the first teachers’ eligibility test conducted by Bihar in 2011 too. The state subsequently had to reduce the bar to find enough teachers.
Kedarnath Pandey, president of the Bihar secondary teachers’ association, blamed the question paper for the performance of teachers, saying it was “very tough and also out of syllabus”. Also, he said the pattern was completely different this time, and the teachers did not get enough time.
Pandey said he will request the government to reduce the cut-off marks to accommodate more teachers else the purpose of holding the exam will be defeated.
-
Samajwadi Party appoints observers for upcoming local bodies polls in U.P.
In run-up to the local bodies polls, the Samajwadi Party has appointed its MLAs as observers for elections in seventeen nagar nigams (municipal corporations) in Uttar Pradesh likely to be held in November-December this year. For Lucknow Nagar Nigam, the SP has appointed MLAs Fareed Mahfooz Kidwai, Amitabh Bajpai, and Dharmraj Singh as observers. For Moradabad, the observers are MLAs Md Abdullah Azam, Manoj Paras and Rafiq Ansari.
-
Traffic movement to be hit in Lutyens' Delhi tomorrow over Cong's mass protest
The Congress has planned a mass protest against price rise, unemployment and GST rate hike on essential items on August 5, wherein it will take out a march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan and gherao the prime minister's residence.
-
Fifth and sixth railway line: Parel station to be upgraded with passenger amenities
The Parel railway station will soon get state of the art features as part of the new fifth and sixth railway line project between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla. The Central Railway will be undertaking construction of railway platforms of local and outstation trains, skywalk for the movement of passengers from one end to another, extension of foot over bridges along with a railway booking office at Parel.
-
‘Rising demand for engineering leads to higher seat vacancy in science courses’
“Students are very clear about what they want to do after class 12, and at present, employment opportunities for engineering graduates are at a rise, which has automatically resulted in students withdrawing admissions from degree colleges and opting for admissions in engineering colleges,” said Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College, Churchgate. Every year, class 12 students aiming for professional courses, including engineering and medicine block seats in traditional BSc courses, as a backup plan.
-
Centre avoiding discussions on burning issues: Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday alleged that the Centre was keeping the Opposition engaged in petty issues in Parliament to avoid discussions on burning issues and added this would lead to autocracy. Mayawati claimed there was currently no government which could pro-actively work on issues such as inflation, poverty and unemployment with honesty. Addressing the party leaders and office bearers, the BSP chief charged the BJP with trying to topple democratically elected governments.
