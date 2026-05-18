Bihar’s two premiere colleges under Pataliputra University - AN College and College of Commerce, Science and Arts - are in the throes of ad-hocism ahead of admission time. Ad-hocism at the top plagues Bihar’s higher edu institutions

Both the Patna-based colleges always witness high stake battle over the appointment of principals. AN College had its principal appointed through the Bihar State University Service Commission, but was transferred on ‘administrative ground” and the college is now under an in-charge.

In case of College of Commerce the matter landed in court after principal Sunita Roy, appointed through the Commission, was divested of the additional charge and the college was placed another in-charge in violation of seniority list. Roy moved the court and got instant relief to get back the additional charge. She is now principal of two colleges. PPU has now issued a letter to clarify the days on which she makes visit to any particular college

AN College issue also reached the court, as it often happens in case of posting of principals or excruciatingly delayed promotion of teachers in the varsities due to whims and fancies of the authorities concerned. It was allotted to Prof Rekha after her selection through the Commission. In a sudden development, she was shifted on administrative ground. She also moved the court. “The court has said that my shifting is only till pending inquiry,” she added.

“The appointment of principals and promotion of teachers in the universities have always defied logic despite laid down norms due to arbitrariness of the authorities and deliberate delays on flimsy grounds or procedural issues to dilute the impact, leading to court cases and further delay. If a teacher is due for promotion in 2020 and he gets it in 2026, the accountability should be fixed and the promotion should be effective from the date it should be. Once that happens the game of delaying promotion for vested interests will stop,” said Federation of University Teachers’ Association of Bihar (FUTAB) working president KB Sinha.

He said in many cases, the professors in Bihar were eligible for higher positions outside the state and continued to apply, as the seniority in the rank of professor was calculated from actual date of promotion in those states, not the date of notification like in Bihar due to court order on an individual case two decades ago. It was allowed to remain the same over the years.

“As a result, mostly those from outside state or private institutions or old names continue to occupy higher positions, as there is no room for fresh faces from Bihar despite having experience or merit. There is arithmetic behind delaying promotions. Last year also, the Governor had sought explanation from Pataliputra University for making juniors principals,” he added.

But ad-hocism is not confined to one level in higher education. Several other key positions in important bodies and institutions are also vacant for a long time.

If one looks back, appointment of vice-chancellors in the state universities is also delayed to allow ad-hocism, as is the case at present when two V-Cs are enjoying extended tenure, while another varsity is under additional charge for months. This has been the trend for years.

By January, five more universities will have vacancies at the top, as the tenure of four V-Cs ends, while another will reach the age of superannuation, which is 70 years. “The process should be started well in advance to avoid makeshift arrangement from becoming a rule rather than an exception and the basket of aspirants should be broadened. Bihar needs systemic change, not high-sounding announcements with little outcome,” said former V-C AK Roy.

The ad-hoc appointments is also contrary to the directive of former governor Satya Pal Mallick that the top ranking colleges of Patna be put under regular principal.

A senior official of the department of higher education said the matters had been brought to the notice of the Chancellor’s secretariat also with detailed list of issues confronting institutions, as time was running out to stem the rot, continuing for far too long.

“It is a fact that the issues need to be tackled on priority, as the number of litigations also rise due to inept handling. The delayed promotion anomaly due to effectiveness from the date of notification is also bizarre, as the delay is not caused by teachers. Even in case of recent appointments, we are alarmed by the way forged certificates used in recruitment of assistant professors is surfacing. Even if they are removed one or two years down the line, who will be accountable for the two years they remain in service?” he added.