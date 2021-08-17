Admission process begins at CUSB, last date to apply is Sept 1

The Central University of South Bihar (CUSB), Gaya, has started accepting online applications for admission to various undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and diploma programmes for academic session 2021-22 from Monday.

The last date for filling online application is September 1.

The university has invited applications for 30 courses — three in UG, 25 in PG and two in PG diploma. The university has launched a new course named as PG diploma in petroleum geosciences in addition to existing diploma course in yoga.

CUSB’s controller of examinations Rashmi Tripathi said the varsity invited applications through central universities — common entrance test (CUCET) 2021 in which 12 central universities would participate this year.

Sharing details, she said, “Interested candidates may find details of programmes, eligibility criteria and programme structure at www.cusb.ac.in or www.cucet.nta.nic.in. Those candidates who are appearing in the final examination of any degree/certificate course are also eligible to apply.”

“CUCET-2021 has been scheduled from September 15 to 24. Candidates will have to answer objective type questions in computer-based test mode”, she said.

CUSB’s public relation officer Mudassir Alam shared that candidates will get a chance to select multiple courses after online registration this year.

He said applicants belonging to general, OBC and EWS category have to pay application fees of ₹800 for UG and PG level programmes while those belonging to SC, ST and transgender category have to pay ₹350 for the same programmes. There is no application charge for candidates belonging to persons with disability (PwD) category.

“Applicants can select three programmes for taking entrance exam by paying application fees. Besides, they can further apply for additional programmes by paying extra fees”, he said.

Apart from CUSB, others participating central universities in CUCET include Assam University (Silchar), Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Central University of Gujarat, Central University of Haryana, Central University of Jammu, Central University of Jharkhand, Central University of Karnataka, Central University of Kerala, Central University of Punjab, Central University of Rajasthan and Central University of Tamil Nadu.