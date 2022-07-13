After backlash, Lakhisarai DM clarifies ‘kurta pyjama’ remark

The district magistrate (DM) of Lakhisarai in Bihar, whose outburst against a teacher for wearing pyjama kurta at school has evoked a huge backlash on social media, on Wednesday clarified he was angry over the mismanagement in the girls’ school.

“We conducted a one-hour inspection of the Balgudar primary school and found that the headmaster had not made required arrangements. His office had an electric bulb and a fan, but none of the classrooms. The girls were sweating. This upset us. The development fund did not come for a year due to Covid-19, but prior to that, funds had been made available but it was either not utilised or wasted,” DM Sanjay Kumar Singh said, referring to the video clip circulating on the social media that shows him snapping at the teacher.

“In the end, as we wrapped up, I told him his dress did not appear to be that of a teacher, who is seen as a role model by students. I have nothing against kurta pyjama. But it’s is true I was angry,” he said.

There have been several instances in Bihar of officers inspecting schools and reprimanding teachers in public with cameras capturing the while episode.

“There cannot be a poorer way of seeking cheap publicity than this. Officers have been trying to humiliate or make fun of teachers. They play it to the camera. If there is anything lacking, efforts should be made to remove the deficiency. After all, all these teachers have been appointed by the government. The officers don’t make fun of teachers. They make fun of their own government with their conduct who they try to keep happy,” said Rajya Sabha member and RJD leader Manoj Jha, who has been a professor with Delhi University.

Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha said it was a matter of shame that a government servant was not even aware of the need to respect a teacher elder to him. “He may be holding an important post, but his behaviour is petty. Who told the officer that kurta pyjama is the dress of people’s representatives only,” he tweeted.

Former director of AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies, DM Diwakar, said, “Teachers are not allowed to remain teachers. In the name inspection, they are being humiliated. A teacher needs to be good in teaching and he/she needs respect. In the past, a DM or a police officer could not even enter a school or college without prior permission. After all, teachers should not be made scapegoat for systemic failures.”

