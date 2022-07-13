After backlash, Lakhisarai DM clarifies ‘kurta pyjama’ remark
The district magistrate (DM) of Lakhisarai in Bihar, whose outburst against a teacher for wearing pyjama kurta at school has evoked a huge backlash on social media, on Wednesday clarified he was angry over the mismanagement in the girls’ school.
“We conducted a one-hour inspection of the Balgudar primary school and found that the headmaster had not made required arrangements. His office had an electric bulb and a fan, but none of the classrooms. The girls were sweating. This upset us. The development fund did not come for a year due to Covid-19, but prior to that, funds had been made available but it was either not utilised or wasted,” DM Sanjay Kumar Singh said, referring to the video clip circulating on the social media that shows him snapping at the teacher.
“In the end, as we wrapped up, I told him his dress did not appear to be that of a teacher, who is seen as a role model by students. I have nothing against kurta pyjama. But it’s is true I was angry,” he said.
There have been several instances in Bihar of officers inspecting schools and reprimanding teachers in public with cameras capturing the while episode.
“There cannot be a poorer way of seeking cheap publicity than this. Officers have been trying to humiliate or make fun of teachers. They play it to the camera. If there is anything lacking, efforts should be made to remove the deficiency. After all, all these teachers have been appointed by the government. The officers don’t make fun of teachers. They make fun of their own government with their conduct who they try to keep happy,” said Rajya Sabha member and RJD leader Manoj Jha, who has been a professor with Delhi University.
Bihar Congress president Madan Mohan Jha said it was a matter of shame that a government servant was not even aware of the need to respect a teacher elder to him. “He may be holding an important post, but his behaviour is petty. Who told the officer that kurta pyjama is the dress of people’s representatives only,” he tweeted.
Former director of AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies, DM Diwakar, said, “Teachers are not allowed to remain teachers. In the name inspection, they are being humiliated. A teacher needs to be good in teaching and he/she needs respect. In the past, a DM or a police officer could not even enter a school or college without prior permission. After all, teachers should not be made scapegoat for systemic failures.”
Bihar launches app to help pilgrims
Pilgrims undertaking Kanwar Yatra commencing from Thursday can access information about various arrangements and facilities developed on the 90-kilometre-long stretch of Kanwariya Path that falls in Bihar with a click on an application which was launched by the state government on Wednesday. The app, Kanwar Yatra, 2022, will also offer options available to reach the famous Baidyanath Dham temple at Deoghar through road, trains and air.
Man arrested for running fake lift racket in Pune
PUNE Pune police, on Monday, arrested Tejas Ashok Shah (37), who allegedly failed to install lifts despite being paid money in advance. Police said that he has duped over 100 businessmen across the country and taken Rs 16,000 advance from each one. After interrogation, it was revealed that Shah has duped almost 50-100 businessmen across the country and taken almost Rs 16,000 in advance from each one.
Missing 5-year-old girl’s body found in U.P.’s Fatehpur, rape-murder confirmed
The body of a five-year-old girl, who went missing while on her way to school on Tuesday morning, was found in a bag in a hut inside a mango orchard in Fatehpur district last night. The police also found four empty beer cans and cigarette butts around the body. The minor victim had left the house around 10 am on Tuesday for her primary school. The minor's school bag was found lying by the road.
Five held for abducting hotel staffer, non-payment of food bill in Pune
The police have arrested five persons for allegedly attacking and kidnapping a hotel staffer on Tuesday. According to the police, the accused who had dinner at Hotel Ranmala in Jambhulwadi near Katraj tunnel around 8 pm on Monday refused to pay the entire food bill. When a hotel staffer asked for payment, the accused attacked and kidnapped him. Later, the hotel's owner lodged a complaint and the police arrested the five accused from Jejuri.
Shop owner booked for negligence as worker dies due to wall collapse in Pune
The Faraskhana police on Wednesday booked the owner of New Galaxy men's wear shop on the charges of negligence resulting in the death of 55-year-old worker after a wall collapsed on him in Ganesh peth on Tuesday. He was found unconscious and severely injured after being rescued. Officials took him to Sassoon hospital where he was declared dead, said police, The police had initially registered case of accidental death.
