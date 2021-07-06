Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / After five years, Nitish to resume his Janata Darbar
patna news

After five years, Nitish to resume his Janata Darbar

After a five-year break, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has decided to resume his trademark ‘Janata Ke Darbar Mein Mukhyamantri (CM in people’s court) programme from July 12 to hear grievances of the common man
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 09:18 PM IST
HT Image

After a five-year break, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has decided to resume his trademark ‘Janata Ke Darbar Mein Mukhyamantri (CM in people’s court) programme from July 12 to hear grievances of the common man.

“I had announced after the assembly elections to restart the Janata Darbar, but it could not start due to pandemic. It will restart from next Monday in old format,” Kumar told reporters in Patna after returning from an aerial survey of flood situation in north Bihar.

On Tuesday, chief Secretary Tripurari Sharan Singh held a video conference with secretaries of various departments, besides director general of police and other top police officers, including district chiefs, and asked them to make preparations for the same.

The weekly programme, which is generally held every Monday (except the fifth Monday, if any) at the CM’s residence at 1, Anne Marg, was discontinued in 2016.

After taking over as chief minister, Kumar held his first Janata Durbar in April 2006. An average of 300-400 people would attend these weekly sessions, where the CM would personally receive petitions and listen to their grievances before directing officials on the spot for quick redress.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Husky’s relatable ‘workout session’ may leave you giggling. Watch

Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch

Mumbai Police’s latest share features Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme

Woman shares clip of delivering ice to otters. ‘Best job ever’, say netizens
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP