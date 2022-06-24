Agnipath sparks on 1st day of monsoon session of Bihar legislature
Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment in the armed forces echoed in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on the first day of the monsoon session on Friday, with CPI-ML leader Satyadev Ram seeking a unanimous proposal from the House for its roll-back to be sent to the Centre.
However, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha calmed him down and asked the leaders to allow the House proceedings to continue amid the chanting of “Jai Shri Ram” by BJP legislators. However, Ram continued, with support from the Opposition benches, despite Speaker repeatedly telling him it was not proper and everything could be done as per the laid down norms only.
The leaders of the left parties also carried placards against the Agnipath scheme outside the Assembly. With the RJD and the Congress also against the scheme, the issue may dominate the rest of the session till June 30 and give a rallying point to the Opposition.
Though the brief session has just four more sittings, the tenor has been set the very first day, when the House was adjourned after obit references and tabling of the reports of House committees and bills passed earlier, which had got the gubernatorial assent.
Bihar Molasses Control (Amendment) Bill was also circulated before its tabling in the House. The bill proposes to decontrol the pricing of molasses, which has been a demand of sugar mills to get market price outside state. Due to prohibition in the state, Bihar at present allows only ethanol production by sugar mills for mixing with petrol.
On Monday next, the government will give statement on a call attention motion on the issue of Bihar students, who returned from war-torn Ukraine and their absorption in the government medical colleges for practical training, as many states have done.
-
CET-B.Ed exam in Bihar to be held on July 6
The combined entrance test in Bihar for enrolment into B. Ed and Shiksha Shastri courses for the session 2022-24, will now be held on July 6 at 325 centres across 11 cities, said the state nodal officer for the CET-B. “The exam scheduled to be held on June 23, had been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances,” said the nodal officer Ashok Kumar Mehta.
-
BPSC question leak case: Another accused arrested
The Special Investigation Team of the Economic Offence Unit of the Bihar Police on Friday arrested another key accused in connection with the question paper leak case of Bihar Public Service Commission's 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination, which was conducted on May 8, before being cancelled, police said. According to EoU officials, Shakti was the centre superintendent of Ram Sharan Singh Evening College, Gaya.
-
Thane Sessions Court acquits duo including granddaughter of music composer Anandji in drugs case
Two persons, Henna Shah, the granddaughter of legendary Bollywood music composer, Anandji of the Kalyanji-Anandji duo, and Shahid Chaudhary, were acquitted by the Thane Sessions Court bench of Judge HM Patwardhan on Friday. The two were arrested by Thane Anti Narcotics Cell under the NDPC Act for possession of MD in 2015. The ANC team had shown both the parties were arrested from Thane but CDR location of an investigation officer was shown in Byculla.
-
Mohali court extends judicial remand of ex-minister Vijay Singla till July 8
The Mohali court on Friday extended the judicial remand of Punjab's former health minister and AAP MLA Vijay Singla till July 8 in a corruption case. The Mohali police had arrested Singla on corruption charges on May 24. Far, the Punjab police have not secured orders from the Mohali court to conduct Singla's voice analysis tests. After the orders, Mohali police will bring Singla on a production warrant to get his voice samples recorded.
-
Lack of staff, infrastructure: Seven Punjab polytechnic colleges in dire need of attention
Seven government polytechnic colleges in Punjab, set up in 2012 with financial assistance from the Centre, have been struggling with lack of proper staff and basic infrastructure, including no or non-functional labs and incomplete buildings, since the past decade, impacting the quality of education in these institutes. None of the colleges is offering engineering diploma courses of all streams at one college.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics