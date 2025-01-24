Fresh firing took place on Friday in Mokama constituency on the outskirts of capital Patna, where heavy exchange of fire between group of former JD(U) MLA Anant Singh and his rival Sonu-Monu gang was reported on Wednesday, making the area palpably tense. Meanwhile, Singh surrendered in he court after being named in two FIRs and was sent to jail and his rival Sonu was also arrested . Anant Singh surrenders, Mokama remains tense after 2nd firing incident

Singh surrendered before the Barh civil court and was later forwarded to Beur jail in Patna under judicial custody. He was released from the same jail on August 16, 2024 after his acquittal in an Arms Act cases. Fresh trouble for him has come when he was preparing to again contest the Assembly election from Mokama, which he represented four times in the past. In 2020, because of his jail term, his wife, Neelam Devi contested on RJD ticket and was elected.

“Everyone has to follow law of the land. I have surrendered because FIR has been lodged against me. Now I am going to jail,” said Anant Singh, while talking to media persons on the premises of Barh court.

Police have on Friday arrested Sonu Singh of Sonu-Monu gang, along with one of Anant Singh’s aides Roshan Singh in connection with the firing incident on January 22. The firing happened when Anant Singh reached Nauranga-Jalalpur village along with his supporters to settle some disputes brought to his notice by some locals that a man named Mukesh Singh was locked in his house by Sonu-Monu. Anant Singh left unhurt, but one of his supporters, Ganaur Yadav from Saksohra village, sustained a bullet injury in the crossfire.

Rural SP Bikram Sehag said that police arrested Sonu Singh in connection with the firing incident which occurred at Nauranga-Jalalpur village. His brother Monu Singh is still at large. Raids are underway to arrest Monu Singh. Vikram told HT that Barh SDPO-1 will supervise all four FIRs registered in the firing case with Panchmahal police station and raids are on to nab accused involved in the incident.

Sonu’s father Pramod Singh, an advocate of the Patna High Court condemned his son’s arrest and said, “They (Police team) had come here at 1-2 am in the night. A forensic team from Patna also came. They are carrying out investigations. They have recovered a few empty bullet shells. This is a very unfortunate incident. We condemn this.”

Police have not ruled out the use of sophisticated weapons in Wednesday’s incident, which saw more than 60 rounds being fired by both sides. Local residents described the conflict as a battle for supremacy in Mokama’s lucrative agricultural belt.

In a related incident, fresh firing was reported at Hamza village under Panchmahal police station in Mokama here on Friday, intensifying fears among the locals. Police said that three spent cartridges were recovered from the scene. The firing took place in front of Mukesh Singh’s house.

Gang war for supremacy

Police fear that a fresh gang war may be imminent in Mokama, as both groups have been flexing their muscles for supremacy.

Sonu and Monu are reportedly close associates of Anant’s rival, Viveka Singh, also known as Viveka Pahalwan. Over a dozen people have been killed in the ongoing power struggle between Anant Singh and Viveka Pahalwan. Both are from Nadwa village in the Barh sub-division.

The Barh-Mokama area of rural Patna bordering Begusarai, Samastipur and Nalanda district, is known for its fertile agricultural land and high-quality pulse cultivation, but it also has a long history of gang wars. Over the years, the region has witnessed numerous killings and clashes among rival groups, including those led by Ashok Samrat, Naresh Singh alias Nata Singh, and former MP Surajbhan Singh.

War of words

The incident has sparked off political war of words. Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said that with the CM in “unconscious state”, “the crime has become a routine and corruption has become a courtesy”.

“Now heart-wrenching criminal incidents are also routine affairs in the state. Both the sides move around with Union ministers even after firing over 200 rounds. The CM goes to his house after getting him released from jail to exchange pleasantries. But nothing is even close to jungle raj anymore,” he added.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan alias Lallan Singh, however, attacked Tejashwi, reminding him that he should know who gave ticket to Anant Singh last time he contested and who gave ticket to his wife when he was in jail. “Law and order was bad when the state was known for abduction industry and when his father (Lalu) was in command,” he added.