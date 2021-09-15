Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Another Bihar government official raided, booked for disproportionate assets
patna news

Another Bihar government official raided, booked for disproportionate assets

The officer under suspicion, Kauntey Kumar was a native of Ranchi in Jharkhand and currently posted at Gulzarbagh in Patna City road division.
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 01:47 PM IST
15.50 lakh in cash, eight bank account passbooks, gold and silver jewellery worth 33.75 lakh along with land and plot related documents were recovered during the raids. (HT Photo)

Continuing its tirade against corruption, the Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) on Tuesday evening searched several houses and an office of an executive engineer in the road construction department (RCD) for possessing disproportionate assets worth 1.76 crore. This was the seventh DA case lodged against suspected corrupt government officials in the state this year.

Verification of documents of his movable and immovable properties at Nityanand Enclave, Gosai Tola and Krishna Apartment in Boring Road in Patna and also at his office chamber in the city was done during the raid, which was conducted following search warrants issued by the special judge, vigilance, Patna, and concluded late Tuesday night.

The officer under suspicion, Kauntey Kumar was a native of Ranchi in Jharkhand and currently posted at Gulzarbagh in Patna City road division. The raids were conducted under the supervision of bureau deputy superintendent of police (DSP) SK Mauar.

VIB said its sleuths recovered 15.50 lakh in cash, relevant documents, eight bank account passbooks, gold and silver jewellery worth 33.75 lakh alongwith land and plot related documents during the raids. The seized documents revealed that Kauntey Kumar amassed his property in his wife’s name. VIB also found two bank lockers linked to the family and they were frozen during the searches.

RELATED STORIES

A VIB official said the bureau was yet to reach the exact valuation of the properties, “but yes, the price of land and flats in those areas is very high and what Kauntey Kumar owns may be worth several crores of rupees”.

The official said that a case of disproportionate assets had been lodged and a preliminary probe suggested that the executive engineer bought properties with ill-gotten money.

“We have recovered passbooks of bank accounts, insurance policies and other documents so far. The total assets will be known in some time,” said an official, who was part of the raiding team but refused to be identified.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tej Pratap Yadav accuses staff of cheating his firm of 71,000

Sr railway engineer arrested from Jamalpur in 34 crore misappropriation case

Bihar: 10 crore tax evasion on tobacco products detected in raids

Pind Daan at Gaya temple during Pitru Paksh to take place amid Covid protocols
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
JEE Main Result Live
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP