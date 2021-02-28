Arun Kumar Singh takes charge as Bihar chief secretary

Arun Kumar Singh, a 1985-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Sunday was appointed the new chief secretary of Bihar, replacing Deepak Kumar.

Kumar, a 1984-batch officer, was due to retire on February 29, 2020 but, the central government had granted him extension twice for two terms of six months each on the state government’s recommendation.

Kumar had assumed charge as chief secretary of Bihar from May 31, 2018 following the retirement of Anjani Kumar Singh, who is currently the advisor to the chief minister(CM) Nitish Kumar.

The state government had to appoint Arun Kumar Singh after the Centre, which beached the convention by granting six month extension for successive terms, declined giving fresh extension to Deepak Kumar.

Kumar will join as principal secretary to the CM on contract, the post of which was created under the cabinet secretary department (CSD) in 2002, from March 1. As per the notification issued by the CSD, terms and condition of his appointment would be notified later.

Arun Kumar Singh, who is currently development commissioner, is due to retire on August 31, while his batch mate Tripurari Sharan, who is chairman-cum-member, board of revenue, will retire on June 30.

According to a general administrative department (GAD) notification, additional chief secretary, home, Amir Subhani has been made the development commissioner in place of Arun Kumar Singh. Subhani will, however, continue to hold the additional charge of director, Bihar public administration and rural development institute.

Chaitanya Prasad, who is posted with water resources department (WRD) as its principal secretary, has been shifted to the home department in the same capacity. Sanjeev Hans, who currently holds the charge of energy department, has been given the additional charge of WRD. Chaitanya Prasad will hold the additional charge of the registration, excise and prohibition department.

Ravi Manu Bhai Parmar, principal secretary, art and culture department, has been asked to take over as the new administrative head of the minor irrigation department and will continue to hold the additional charge of his existing department. Santosh Kumar Mall, who is secretary of minor irrigation department, has been made the new secretary of information technology department. He will, however, continue to hold the additional charge of tourism department as well.

PS Meena, currently posted in the finance department as one of the secretaries, has been moved to SC/ST welfare department as new secretary, replacing Divesh Sehra, who shuffled position with Meena.