BASA officers to wear black badges today to protest against arrest of dy secy of election dept
PATNA: The Bihar Administrative Service Association ( BASA) on Sunday announced that all its cadre officers would wear black badges during work on Monday in protest against the arrest of one senior BAS officer Alok Kumar for allegedly inciting and sharing communally sensitive posts.
In a meeting held today, BASA functionaries called for the arrest of Kumar, posted as deputy secretary in the election department, as against the norms and demanded the withdrawal of the FIR against the officer. “We demand that the FIR against the officer should be withdrawn and Kumar should be released,” said Sunil Kumar Tiwary , general secretary of BASA.
BASA president Shashank Shekhar Sinha questioned why no investigation was done before registering an FIR and also condemned the way the BAS officer was arrested. The BASA functionaries said the association would chalk out its next course of action at a meeting to be held on Monday.
“The officer, Alok Kumar, has been charged under Section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66 of the IT Act, 2000,” said an official of the economic offence unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police.
An inspector rank police officer of the economic offences unit (EOU), Anuj Kumar Singh in a letter to EOU SP, has written that hurting religious sentiments of the Muslim community through provocative posts was a cognizable offence and the BAS officer was tracked with the help of his mobile number location. Thereafter, an FIR was registered against him late on Friday evening and on Saturday the BAS officer was arrested for further investigation. The officer said to be a resident of Deoghar in Jharkhand used his mobile phone to spread messages on WhatsApp group.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
