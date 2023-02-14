Bear found dead in Bihar’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve: Forest official

A bear was found dead in Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) located at West Champaran district of Bihar.

This development comes days after a leopard and tiger were found dead near the same area.

According to officials, the carcass of the bear was found in compartment number T20 near Laxmipur Rampurwa in Ganauli forest range of VTR on Monday evening.

“Yes. The bear died yesterday (Monday) evening inside the forest. Postmortem was done today (Tuesday)”, Dr Neshamani K, wild conservator and field director, VTR said.

On February 9, forest officials had recovered the carcass of a tiger near Rampurwa village.

The same day, a leopard was also found dead near Dhanhiya Reta area near the VTR.