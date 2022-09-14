Begusarai shooting: 7 cops suspended; ₹50,000 reward for ‘leads’ on suspects
There were four assailants, riding two motorcycles, and not two as suspected earlier, police said on Wednesday.
Seven policemen were suspended for dereliction of duty in Bihar’s Begusarai on Wednesday, a day after gunmen riding a motorcycle went on a shooting spree across the district, leaving one person dead and 10 others injured, even as the police launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspects yet to be identified and announced a reward of ₹50,000 for “credible leads”, officials said.
There were four assailants, riding two motorcycles, and not two as suspected earlier, police said on Wednesday.
Chief minister Nitish Kumar said he had instructed the state police chief, director general of police (DGP) SK Singhal, for a detailed probe into the incident. “Such an incident has never happened in Bihar. Where the miscreants started from and where they reached need to be ascertained and the police are on the job. Action has also been taken against policemen found wanting in discharge of their duty of vigilant patrolling,” Kumar said.
According to eyewitness accounts and the police, the assailants drove for around 30 kilometres on National Highway 28 across Begusarai district on Tuesday and fired indiscriminately at people.
Deputy inspector general (DIG) of police (Begusarai rang) Satyaveer Singh said CCTVs had captured four suspects, not just two as earlier thought, and police are trying to ascertain their identities. “A reward of ₹50,000 would be given to anyone who provides credible information about the whereabouts of four suspects,” he said and added that identities of informers would be kept confidential.
Begusarai superintendent of police (SP) Yogendra Kumar said five suspects have been detained for questioning.
Additional director general (ADG) of police (headquarter) Jitendra Singh Gangwar told reporters that three companies of Bihar Special Auxiliary Police (BSAP) have been rushed to maintain law and order in Begusarai, which has been tense following the incident.
Meanwhile, opposition BJP announced a shutdown in Begusarai on Wednesday and organised protests.
Union minister and Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh met the family members of the victims.
In the national capital, senior BJP leader and former union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said fear has returned to Bihar. “What has happened to you Nitish Kumar ji in the company of your new friends,” the Patna Sahib MP said at a press conference, targeting the Janata Dal (United) leader who had recently snapped ties with the BJP and joined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).
-
Mind your work, JD(U) tells Bihar agri minister after his ‘corruption’ outburst
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday rebuked state's agriculture minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Sudhakar Singh, who has kicked off a storm with Singh's recent statement that there was “rampant corruption” in his own department and that he could rightfully be called “choron ka sardar (leader of the thieves)”, leaving several red faces in the government. Kumar heads an alliance government of JD(U), RJD and Congress, besides other smaller parties.
-
Nitish-PK meeting sparks reunion buzz
A meeting between Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and election strategist Prashant Kishor in Patna late Tuesday night has the political circles abuzz with speculation of a possible reunion between the two. “Unhi se malum kijyiye. Koi khas baat nahi hui (Ask him about the meeting. The talks were general in nature),” Kumar said, when asked on Wednesday about his meeting with Kishor. Kishor had responded in kind.
-
Revenue staff to be trained on AI, deep analytics: Finance minister
PANVEL Union finance and corporate affairs minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that training will soon be given to revenue staff all over the country, particularly the junior staff in artificial intelligence, deep analytics and Internet of Things (IoT) to plug the leakages in GST collection and also nab the colluding rare' black sheep in the system. Appreciating the department's performance, Sitharaman said that even prime minister Narendra Modi had noticed it.
-
Akhilesh seeks front row seat for Shivpal in UP assembly
LUCKNOW In a surprise move, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has written a letter to UP Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, seeking a front row seat for his uncle, Shivpal Singh Yadav, in the House ahead of the monsoon session beginning September 19. “I will campaign for 'Netaji' (Mulayam),” he stated.
-
Minor’s suicide at shelter home: Police register case
Police have booked unidentified persons in connection with the suicide of a 14-year-old boy at Don Bosco Shelter Home in Wadala. The standard IX student was found dead in the toilet on Monday evening. The boy's mother said she had met her son on August 8 and he was all good. The mother also told the police that the boy was not good in studies and she had scolded him for that.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics