Begusarai shooting: 7 cops suspended; 50,000 reward for ‘leads’ on suspects

Seven policemen were suspended for dereliction of duty in Bihar’s Begusarai on Wednesday, a day after gunmen riding a motorcycle went on a shooting spree across the district, leaving one person dead and 10 others injured, even as the police launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspects yet to be identified and announced a reward of ₹50,000 for “credible leads”, officials said.

There were four assailants, riding two motorcycles, and not two as suspected earlier, police said on Wednesday.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar said he had instructed the state police chief, director general of police (DGP) SK Singhal, for a detailed probe into the incident. “Such an incident has never happened in Bihar. Where the miscreants started from and where they reached need to be ascertained and the police are on the job. Action has also been taken against policemen found wanting in discharge of their duty of vigilant patrolling,” Kumar said.

According to eyewitness accounts and the police, the assailants drove for around 30 kilometres on National Highway 28 across Begusarai district on Tuesday and fired indiscriminately at people.

Deputy inspector general (DIG) of police (Begusarai rang) Satyaveer Singh said CCTVs had captured four suspects, not just two as earlier thought, and police are trying to ascertain their identities. “A reward of ₹50,000 would be given to anyone who provides credible information about the whereabouts of four suspects,” he said and added that identities of informers would be kept confidential.

Begusarai superintendent of police (SP) Yogendra Kumar said five suspects have been detained for questioning.

Additional director general (ADG) of police (headquarter) Jitendra Singh Gangwar told reporters that three companies of Bihar Special Auxiliary Police (BSAP) have been rushed to maintain law and order in Begusarai, which has been tense following the incident.

Meanwhile, opposition BJP announced a shutdown in Begusarai on Wednesday and organised protests.

Union minister and Begusarai MP Giriraj Singh met the family members of the victims.

In the national capital, senior BJP leader and former union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said fear has returned to Bihar. “What has happened to you Nitish Kumar ji in the company of your new friends,” the Patna Sahib MP said at a press conference, targeting the Janata Dal (United) leader who had recently snapped ties with the BJP and joined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

