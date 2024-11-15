Menu Explore
Bihar: 1 dead, 2 critical in yet another hooch tragedy in Siwan

ByAvinash Kumar
Nov 15, 2024 05:18 PM IST

Police said that around five friends consumed illicit alcohol on Thursday evening and hours later, they started vomiting and complained of headache, uneasiness, and loss of vision.

For the second time in a month, a hooch tragedy has claimed the life of one person, while two others are battling for life in Siwan after consuming spurious liquor, officials said on Friday.

Family members mourn the death of hooch tragedy victims in Bihar’s Saran last month. (HT Photo)
Family members mourn the death of hooch tragedy victims in Bihar’s Saran last month. (HT Photo)

According to preliminary information, the incident took place in Lakdi-Nabiganj police station area.

“The police received information of a suspected hooch death and reached the spot in the morning. Two others have been admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment. The matter is being further examined,” an official familiar with the matter said.

Jitendra Singh Gangwar, who holds additional charge of ADG (headquarters), confirmed the incident and said, “A special team of the prohibition department rushed to the spot to ascertain the reason behind the incident. The entire matter will be investigated properly.”

The deceased was identified as Amarjit Yadav, while his friend Umesh Rai was referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition, while Ashok Rai is undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Siwan. Umesh admitted that he bought a pouch of alcohol for 50.

Police said that around five friends consumed countrymade alcohol in Siwan on Thursday evening and hours later, they started vomiting and complained of headache, uneasiness, and loss of vision. Thereafter, four persons were rushed to the primary health centre where doctors referred them to sadar hospital where one of them escaped.

In October, more than 39 people in Saran, Siwan and Gopalganj districts died in separate hooch tragedies. The sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016. The Bihar government recently admitted that more than 250 people have died from the consumption of illicit liquor in the state since April 2016.

