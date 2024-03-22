 Bihar: 1 dead, several injured as under-construction bridge collapses in Supaul - Hindustan Times
Bihar: 1 dead, several injured as under-construction bridge collapses in Supaul

ByAditya Nath Jha
Mar 22, 2024 10:41 AM IST

Unconfirmed reports stated that over 40 labourers were working at the site when the incident took place. So far, 9 labourers have been rescued

At least one worker was killed, and eight others sustained injuries when three pillars of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Supaul on Friday morning. The injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Visuals from the site of the incident. (HT Photo)
Visuals from the site of the incident. (HT Photo)

Supaul district magistrate (DM) Kaushal Kumar confirmed the development and said a massive rescue operation is underway even as he did not rule out the possibility of the death of more labourers.

Unconfirmed reports stated that over 40 labourers were working at the site when the incident took place. So far, 9 labourers have been rescued.

The 10.2-km road bridge of NHAI on the Kosi river, the longest in the state, will connect Supaul and Madhubani districts.

Two companies – Gammon India and Trans Rail Lighting Ltd – are jointly building the bridge at a cost of 984 crore.

The bridge was to be completed by 2023 but got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is expected to be open for public by this year.

Bihar: 1 dead, several injured as under-construction bridge collapses in Supaul
Friday, March 22, 2024
