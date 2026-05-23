Bihar: 14 excise personnel suspended after methyl alcohol kills 11 in East Champaran

Bihar’s prohibition and excise department on Friday suspended 14 personnel in connection with the death of 11 people in East Champaran after they allegedly consumed spurious liquor laced with methyl alcohol in April.

Joint secretary of the excise and prohibition department reviewed the hooch tragedy and found negligence of its own personnel (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

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The action was taken on the recommendation of deputy commissioner of excise and prohibition department, Darbhanga, after an investigation.

Around 15 people fell ill across Parsona, Gadriya and Balganga villages in April. They were admitted to various hospitals in East Champaran, Muzaffarpur and Patna. The first death was reported on April 2. This is the third hooch incident reported from the state in 2026.

During the investigation and raids, the police team recovered 50 jars (26 litres capacity) filled with 1,263 litres of spirit. These mentioned jars were labeled, “Super Power AW-68 Hydraulic Oil.” Seven FIRs were registered with the Turkaulia, Raghunathpur, Piprakothi and Excise police stations against 13 named persons; eleven have been arrested and two surrendered before the court.

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{{^usCountry}} Joint secretary of the excise and prohibition department reviewed the hooch tragedy and found negligence of its own personnel. The investigation revealed that not a single case related to illegal smuggling of spirits and liquor was registered between January and March 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Joint secretary of the excise and prohibition department reviewed the hooch tragedy and found negligence of its own personnel. The investigation revealed that not a single case related to illegal smuggling of spirits and liquor was registered between January and March 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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The Prohibition Excise department headquarters had earlier sought responses from all concerned officials. However, the explanation given by the officers was deemed unsatisfactory by the disciplinary authority and was rejected. Following this, a total of 14 officers from the rank of ASI to the Inspector level were suspended.

The officers suspended were identified as police inspectors Manish Saraf, Dharmendra Kumar, Mohammed Seraj Ahmed, Nagesh, Dharmendra Jha, Mukesh Kumar, Uday Kumar, assistant sub inspector Ajay Kumar, Dharmendra Kumar Singh, Roshni Kumari, Basant Kumar Mahto, Kabinder Kumar, Ranjit Kumar and Shashi Rishi.

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Meanwhile, the families of the deceased have welcomed the government’s action, but have also demanded strict legal action against the liquor mafias.

Chief minister Samrat Chaudhary said that the liquor prohibition law implemented by Nitish Kumar will remain in force in the state. The government will take strict action against those who do not comply with the prohibition law, the public or the officials.