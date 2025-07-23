Search
Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bihar: 48 kanwariyas injured in bus accident, four critical

ByAvinash Kumar
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 02:11 pm IST

The bus was travelling at a high speed and the driver lost control when a pickup van tried to overtake the bus and collided from behind.

At least 48 kanwariyas sustained serious injuries after the bus they were travelling in lost control and rammed into a roadside tree on Wednesday morning in Bihar’s Sheikhpura district. Four of them are critical and have been referred to the Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences in Pawapuri (Rajgir).

Representational image.
Representational image.

The accident took place when the pilgrims, after offering prayers at Deoghar, Basukinath and Tarapith, were en route to Rajgir. According to the passengers, the bus was travelling at a high speed and the driver lost control when a pickup van tried to overtake the bus and collided from behind.

The injured passengers hail from Mishrolia and Sheikhparsa villages in Gopalganj.

The pickup van driver managed to flee from the spot with his vehicle, Kosumbha SHO Amresh Kumar Singh told HT.

The four critical passengers have been identified as Nirmala Devi, Subhash Shah, Devendra Yadav and Anshu Baitha. The others sustained injuries to their heads, waists, chests, legs and hands.

The highway connecting Bihar and Jharkhand was temporarily shut after the incident.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Patna / Bihar: 48 kanwariyas injured in bus accident, four critical
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On