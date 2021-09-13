Bihar: 5 injured in shoot-out between cops, bank robbers

Four suspected robbers and a tea stall vendor were injured in Muzaffarpur district on Monday in a shoot-out between the police and the miscreants who had allegedly come to loot a bank.

Police said four accused, who had come to loot Motipur branch of Bank of Baroda (BoB), were apprehended while two of their accomplices managed to escape.

According to police sources, the firing continued for 30 minutes, after which the police team conducted a combing operation in the area and found five people in an injured condition, including a tea vendor who is out of danger.

Police said all injured accused were taken to the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH).

“The police team intercepted the bank robbers around 3.30 pm,” Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of police Jayant Kant said.