Bihar: 60 people hospitalised after consuming food at wedding party in Aurangabad

Over 60 people fell ill after consuming food at a wedding function in Bihar’s Aurangabad district late on Sunday prompting the administration to rush a nine-member medical team to the village today.

The community health centre was jam-packed with the affected people and several children and adults were made to lie on the floor (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident occurred at Manjhauli village under the jurisdiction of Pouthu police station in Rafiganj block.

Rafiganj block development officer (BDO) Upendra Das said, “Hundreds of people had dinner and nearly 60 guests fell ill. They have been undergoing treatment in the Community Health Centre (CHC), Rafiganj. Four of them identified as—Munsi Paswan, Amit Kumar, Bikram Kumar and Suresh Paswan-- have been referred to Aurangabad sadar hospital in serious condition.”

The CHC was jam-packed with the affected people and several children and adults were made to lie on the floor.

Dr A K Keshri of the CHC said that around 60 people are receiving treatment in the hospital. “According to the preliminary report, these people have been affected by food poisoning,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

District magistrate Suharsh Bhagat said, “People were treated in CHC because of some kind of food contamination and the situation is under control. No one is stated to be seriously ill. Suspecting a case of food poisoning, food department has collected food samples that will be sent for examination”.

The district medical officer has been directed to investigate and submit a detailed report, he added.

Earlier on Friday night 250 people including 150 women and 50 children were hospitalised due to food poisoning in Banka district. The incident occurred at Chhira village under Surya police station after people consumed mutton- rice in a feast.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Avinash Kumar Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail