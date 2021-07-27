Bihar: 8 IAS officers reshuffled

The Bihar government on Tuesday evening transferred eight Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers and appointed new directors for primary and secondary education.

According to the notification issued by the general administration department, 2007-batch IAS officer Manoj Kumar, currently posted as special secretary (health), has been made director of secondary education.

Amrendra Kumar Singh, special secretary, Industry department, has been made the new director of primary education.

Dr Ranjit Kumar Singh, earlier posted as director, primary education, has been made director, Panchayati Raj.

Sanjay Kumar Singh has replaced Manoj Kumar in the health department. He has also been given additional charge of executive director, Bihar AIDS control society, and state health committee.

Special secretary, education, Giriwar Dayal Singh, has been shifted to youth welfare and sports directorate as a director replacing Dr Sanjay Sinha, who transferred to sugarcane industries department.

Munger municipal commissioner Shrikant Shastri has been made the state project director.

Dilip Kumar, who was with GAD on deputation, has been made special secretary, industry department, while Sunni Sinha has been made new additional secretary in transport department.