Bihar aims to vaccinate 1 lakh women on International Women's Day

Bihar is aiming to vaccinate about one lakh women against Covid-19 on International Women’s Day on March 8, with the government commemorating the event with festivity-like arrangements to make the women, turning up at vaccination centres, feel special, said state officials.

To achieve the vaccination target set for the day, women associated with Jeevika, the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society and ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers in different districts have been asked to motivate women eligible for vaccination to turn up at the PHCs.

“Women above 60 are eligible for this vaccination facility on International Women’s Day. Also, those above 45- years of age and below 59, who have been suffering from some kind of comorbidities, can also avail this facility,” Dr NK Sinha, state immunisation officer, Bihar State Health Society, said.

As many women, especially those in rural and remote areas, may not be aware of this special drive for them, Jeevika and ASHA women have been asked to inform and motivate them to reach the PHCs, he added.

‘We’re trying our best to achieve the target of vaccination of one lakh women on this occasion. Extensive sitting arrangements will be made for women at the venue. Those who need transport facility will also be helped in this regard,” Dr Sinha said. Those who have missed the registration process may also turn up at the PHC and get registered and vaccinated, he added.

Brajesh Kumar, administration officer at Jeevika in Madhepura, said, Jeevika women were very excited about the work they have been assigned. “It is believed that the number of participants may go up. Not less than 5, 000 women will be participating in the vaccination drive in Madhepura district,” he said.

Umashankar Kumar, the district project manager of Jeevika in Nalanda district said, not less than 4,000 women from Nalanda would be attending the vaccination session on the International Women’s Day this year. “They feel the government has taken special care of women,” he said.