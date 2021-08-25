Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar announces guidelines for Unlock 6: All you need to know

From August 26, all shops, establishments, educational institutes etc. can open normally, CM Nitish Kumar announced.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 02:58 PM IST
Unlock 6 in Bihar: All educational institutes to open normally (Image used for representative purpose)

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced a significant easing in Covid-19 related restrictions for the next stage of Unlock in the state. The relaxations, Kumar said on Twitter, were taken during a meeting to review the situation of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Bihar, which, he said, was improving, prompting the government to further ease the curbs.

"However, due to the possibility of a third wave, all of us should take necessary precautions by following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour," Kumar tweeted.

The new relaxations will be effective from August 26 and mark the beginning of Unlock 6 in the state. Relaxations for Unlock 5 were announced on August 4, and were scheduled to be in effect from August 7-25.

Here’s what all is now allowed to open in Bihar:

(1.) All shops, establishments, shopping malls, parks, gardens and religious places can function normally.

(2.) Permission of district administration needed to organise political, social, entertainment, sports, cultural and religious functions/gatherings. Covid-19 related norms to be strict complied with.

(3.) All universities, colleges, technical institutes, coaching institutes, schools (from classes 1-12) to resume offline classes normally. Universities, colleges, schools etc. allowed to hold examinations.

(4.) Cinema halls, clubs, swimming pools, gyms, restaurants allowed to function at 50% customer strength.

Unlock 5 in Bihar:

Under the guidelines for Unlock 5, colleges, technical institutes and schools (for classes 9 and 10) opened from August 7, while offline lectures for classes 1-8 began on August 16. Also from August 7, cinema halls and malls opened at 50% strength. While halls could open till 7pm every day, malls could operate on alternate days.

Covid-19 in Bihar

According to the state health department, Bihar had 101 active cases of Covid-19 as on August 24. Complete lockdown was imposed here on May as a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic swept the country.

