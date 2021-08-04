Bihar Unlock 5: Schools for class 9-10, cinema halls to open from Aug 7

The Bihar government on Wednesday decided to provide further relaxations in Covid-19 curbs by allowing colleges, technical institutions and schools for class 9 and 10 and coaching institutes to open from August 7.

Schools for classes 1 to 8 would start from August 16.

Briefing media persons after a meeting of state’s crisis management group meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar, additional chief secretary (home) Chaitanya Prasad said cinema halls will open from August 7 with 50% seating capacity but will be allowed to operate till 7 pm only while malls would open on alternate days.

The current period of Unlock 4 ends on August 6. “The relaxations will become effective from August 7 and will remain in force till August 25,” said Prasad.

In a big relief to shops and other business establishments, the government lifted the “alternate day” restrictions. “Now shops will open normally on all days till 7 pm. However, shops, cinema halls, malls have to ensure that all their staff are vaccinated and provide list of the staff to the local police station,” said Prasad.

With regard to schools, classes for 9 and 10 are to function with 50% of their strength on alternate days. “Coaching institutes for students of class 10 and upwards and for competitive examinations will also open from August 7 with 50% attendance and they will also have to ensure that all their staffs have been vaccinated. Similarly, education department will ensure all schools are properly cleaned and sanitized before classes start for 1 to 8,” said Prasad.

Restrictions have been also lifted from public transports and now they can operate with 100 per cent of their seating capacity.