Bihar: ATS constitutes SIT to probe Bhagalpur blast case

A special investigation team (SIT), formed by the Bihar’s anti-terrorist squad (ATS), visited Bhagalpur on Sunday probe the blast in which a 17-year-old died while three others were injured on Saturday evening.

According to police, the debris from the house was scattered far and wide after the explosion.

However, the main suspect has been absconding since the blast in his building.

Besides collecting samples from the blast site, the ATS members spoke to the Quareshi Tola residents as well as officials of local Babarganj police station.

Investigations revealed that the deceased, along with his mother and sister were living at Barauni in Begusarai.

All three had come there on June 18 to celebrate Eid at their native place. The mother of the deceased is presently undergoing treatment and is critical.

According to police, the blast, which took place inside a two-storeyed building in Hussainabad Quareshi locality around 5:30 pm, brought down a part of the house, which is owned by one Mohammad Abdul Gani.

A fire also broke out and was doused by a fire tender that was rushed there.

According to police, the debris from the house was scattered far and wide after the explosion. It is suspected that miscreants had been using the house for storing explosives.

