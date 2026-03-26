Bihar: Balirajgarh excavation to start form Saturday

After more than a decade, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will once again start the excavation work at Balirajgarh in Bihar’s Madhubani district from Saturday. Balirajgarh excavation site in Madhubani district in Bihar. (HT File)

ASI Superintending Archaeologist Dr Hari Om Sharan on Thursday wrote to Madhubani district magistrate for necessary arrangement at the ancient site to start the excavation work.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, who is the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture and who played a key role in getting the excavation restarted, will inaugurate the long-awaited exercise as the chief guest on the occasion.

Balirajgarh is an archeological site located at Babubarhi block in madhubani district, 35 kms from district headquarter. It is believed to be the capital of the Iron Age Videha tribe and includes massive fortification walls from Shunga, Kushan, and Gupta periods.

In 1938 Archeological Survey of India declared the site of national importance under the Ancient Monuments Preservation Act of 1904. Excavation was done here in five phases from 1962 to 2014.

With the ASI giving nod for fresh, another excavation, former ASI Eastern Zone regional director, Dr Phanikant Mishra said there should be clear objective of the excavation resuming after more than a decade in an area of around 122 acres .

“It is a well known site which has had previous excavations (1962 - 2014 ) and five distinct cultural phases were established - Mauryan NBP, Sunga, Kushana, Gupta,and Pala periods. Now it would be interesting to explore if Balirajgarh was the ancient Capital Of Videha Kingdom and its historical significance and relevance to the region,” he added.

Terming the fresh excavation as a big step forward, Sanjay Kha said, “I am confident that this initiative will surely shed new light on the untouched aspects of the ancient civilisation of Mithila. I had been striving for it and the day has arrived.”