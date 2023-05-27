Bihar: BJP MLA booked for abduction; 2nd case against him in 2 months

BJP MLA from Sahebganj in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, Raju Kumar Singh, has been booked for abduction on a complaint by a local RJD leader, the second criminal case against the legislator in less than two months.

Sahebganj MLA Raju Singh. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, the case was registered against Singh and five of his aides with Paroo police station on a complaint by Tulsi Rai, who alleged that the MLA had abducted him at gun point with an intention to kill him.

According to the FIR, the incident took place on Thursday midnight when Rai was returning home after attending a private function where the MLA and his aides were also there. Rai alleged that the MLA and his aides, travelling in three SUVs, intercepted his vehicle and dragged him to the MLA’s vehicle, where he was threatened that he would be killed.

Police said the abducted RJD leader was rescued by them from a cold storage owned by the MLA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rai has alleged he was targeted because he had recently staged a demonstration against the MLA for allegedly misbehaving and using caste slurs against the local circle officer last month.

On Friday, police raided premises linked to the MLA and seized two SUVs.

Subdivisional police officer (Saraiya) Kumar Chandan told reporters that police have seized a Fortuner and a Creta from the MLA’s premises and are conducting raids to apprehend the accused.

On April 20, Paroo circle officer Anil Bhusan had lodged an FIR against the MLA and his associates, accusing them of thrashing him and using derogatory words.

When contacted, the MLA, speaking about Thursday’s incident, said a scuffle between his and Rai’s supporters had broken out over their vehicles’ passage after which he had sheltered the RJD leader in his own vehicle for his safety.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Muzaffarpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) said police would initiate the process to attach properties if the MLA doesn’t surrender. “We have also recovered a rifle from his residence. We are investigating if it’s licensed or illegal,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Avinash Kumar Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies....view detail