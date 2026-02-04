The Urban Development and Housing Department (UDHD) emerged as a key beneficiary, with thousands of crores committed to housing, transport, drainage, sanitation and waste management projects. Many of these schemes dovetail with central programmes such as the Smart Cities Mission, Namami Gange and Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), enabling the state to draw additional funding for long-term upgrades. Bihar budget thrust on urbanisation, UDHD gets ₹15,237cr allocation in annual budget

The UDHD has got an allocation of ₹15,237 crore in the annual budget of ₹3,47,590 crore for 2026-27, which was tabled in the state legislature on Tuesday, placing heavy emphasis on urban infrastructure as cities grapple with rapid population growth and inward migration. The UDHD has been allocated 4.38% of the total budget outlay.

According to the budget statement of the UDHD, notable progress was reported in the four Smart Cities projects — Patna, Biharsharif, Bhagalpur and Muzaffarpur — where 101 out of 122 sanctioned projects stand completed. These include revamped public spaces, smart street lighting, integrated traffic management systems and digital service platforms. Officials described the high completion rate as a turning point for urban planning in the state.

Public amenities received equal attention. Thirty-four modern bus terminals have been constructed out of a planned 43, while 44 multi-purpose “Smart Ashok Bhawan” community halls now serve residents across 143 municipal areas. Designated vending zones for street vendors have been developed in 25 locations, and all 105 women-only “pink toilets” planned in 20 urban bodies are operational.

The Patna Metro Rail project drew particular applause. Work continues on the 32.5 km network, and a 3.45 km priority stretch has been under trial operations since October 6, 2025. Early riders have praised the smooth, air-conditioned service, which promises relief from the capital’s notorious traffic congestion.

Under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Urban Development Scheme, authorities have sanctioned 3,208 projects worth ₹2,092 crore for roads, parks, markets and street lighting across municipal areas. To combat chronic waterlogging, 38 major storm-water drainage projects costing ₹3,560 crore have been approved.

Housing delivery under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) has reached 1.75 lakh families, with another 2.43 lakh units in the pipeline. Sanitation efforts along the Ganga remain a priority: sewerage networks and 39 sewage treatment plants worth ₹8,426 crore have been sanctioned for 22 riverside towns, of which 24 projects are complete.

Solid waste management systems now cover all 261 urban local bodies, with daily processing capacities of 2,938 tonnes for material recovery, 3,387 tonnes for composting, 100 tonnes for biomethanation and 1,311 tonnes for sanitary landfilling. Door-to-door collection and segregated processing are functioning in several Patna zones.

Ten modern crematoriums have also been built along river ghats in 41 cities under the Atmanirbhar Bihar ke Saat Nischay-2 scheme.

While the government highlighted these milestones as evidence of sustained progress, urban experts stressed the need for swift completion of pending drainage and sewerage works ahead of the next monsoon. With Bihar’s urban population growing faster than ever, the budget underscores a clear intent to make its 19 municipal corporations, 89 councils and 156 nagar panchayats more liveable and economically productive.