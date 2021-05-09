IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar caps price for HRCT scan for Covid-19 patients in private labs
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Covid Hospital, established by DRDO, in Lucknow. (PTI)
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Covid Hospital, established by DRDO, in Lucknow. (PTI)
patna news

Bihar caps price for HRCT scan for Covid-19 patients in private labs

The High-Resolution Computed Tomography (HRCT) test serves to assess the extent of viral infection in lungs and damage to tissues in a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patient to decide further treatment line.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 08:08 AM IST

The Bihar government on Saturday capped the price for High-Resolution Computed Tomography (HRCT) Scan conducted by the private laboratories in the state.

The State Health Ministry underscored that strict action will follow against the violators under the Bihar Epidemic Diseases Covid-19 Regulations, 2021.

HRCT test serves to assess the extent of viral infection in lungs and damage to tissues to decide further treatment line.

According to the order issued by the state Health Ministry, for single-slice CT machines, the private laboratories can charge 2,500 while 3,000 for multi-slice CT machines.

"The above charges include GST, cost of PPE kits, and sanitizers," the order said.

The Bihar government had earlier fixed the rates of both AC and non-AC ambulances in the state.

As per the order from the state health and transport department, not more than 1,500 can be charged for a small non-AC vehicle up to 50km (including both sides), and for bigger vehicles with AC, it is 2,500 maximum.

As per official data, there are 1,15,067 active cases of Covid-19 in Bihar while the cumulative Covid cases stand at 4,49,063.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19 coronavirus lockdown coronavirus updates coronavirus crisis coronavirus in india covid-19 patient bihar news patna news bihar covid 19 + 8 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP